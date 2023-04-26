Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sugar Festival [Image 1 of 2]

    Sugar Festival

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs host nation advisor, showcases gifts that are commonly given during the 3 and a half day Sugar Festival at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 13, 2023. The festival is celebrated by Moslems at the end of Ramazan, a month of fasting. Thursday, April 20, is the last day of Ramazan and the Sugar Festival starts on that day at noon. It is customary to wish Turkish friends “Iyi bayramlar” (ee-yee by-rahm-lahr), which means “I wish you a happy festival.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    TAGS

    Ramadan
    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye
    Sugar Festival

