Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs host nation advisor, showcases gifts that are commonly given during the 3 and a half day Sugar Festival at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 13, 2023. The festival is celebrated by Moslems at the end of Ramazan, a month of fasting. Thursday, April 20, is the last day of Ramazan and the Sugar Festival starts on that day at noon. It is customary to wish Turkish friends “Iyi bayramlar” (ee-yee by-rahm-lahr), which means “I wish you a happy festival.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 01:47 Photo ID: 7763769 VIRIN: 230413-F-MO337-1017 Resolution: 7154x4769 Size: 3.56 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sugar Festival [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.