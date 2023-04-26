Best Signal Squad 2023 Competition kick off with a ACFT

The first day of the 1st Signal Brigade, Best Signal Squad Competition in 2023 kicked off with ACFT. The Army Combat Fitness Test is just one of the numerous obstacles contestants must overcome.

Let's support our Signaleers as they battle to see who has the "Best Signal Squad" title!



Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

