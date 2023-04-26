Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Signal Squad 2023 Competition kick off with a ACFT

    Best Signal Squad 2023 Competition kick off with a ACFT

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The first day of the 1st Signal Brigade, Best Signal Squad Competition in 2023 kicked off with ACFT. The Army Combat Fitness Test is just one of the numerous obstacles contestants must overcome.
    Let's support our Signaleers as they battle to see who has the "Best Signal Squad" title!

    Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 22:23
    PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
