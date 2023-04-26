Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm [Image 12 of 12]

    MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Burdick, 6th Operations Group commander, conducts pre-flight briefings during Operation Violent Storm at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Operation Violent Storm proved that MacDill AFB has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 7762585
    VIRIN: 230426-F-CC148-1003
    Resolution: 6100x3813
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    KC-135
    Airpower
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    rapid Global Mobility
    Operation Violent Storm

