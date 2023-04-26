U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Burdick, 6th Operations Group commander, conducts pre-flight briefings during Operation Violent Storm at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Operation Violent Storm proved that MacDill AFB has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7762585
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-CC148-1003
|Resolution:
|6100x3813
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
