    Organization Day coins for ASG-Kuwait, April, 2023 [Image 26 of 26]

    Organization Day coins for ASG-Kuwait, April, 2023

    KUWAIT

    04.13.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    1st Lt. Adam Robes, S3 CUOPS, Area Support Group - Kuwait receives the brigade coin from Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, ASG-KU, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 7762425
    VIRIN: 230413-A-FM739-316
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Organization Day coins for ASG-Kuwait, April, 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coins
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Organization Day
    ASG-KU

