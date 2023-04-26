1st Lt. Adam Robes, S3 CUOPS, Area Support Group - Kuwait receives the brigade coin from Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, ASG-KU, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7762425
|VIRIN:
|230413-A-FM739-316
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Organization Day coins for ASG-Kuwait, April, 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
