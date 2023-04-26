Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oscar Company Morning Lights [Image 6 of 6]

    Oscar Company Morning Lights

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, wake up and prepare for the day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26th, 2023. After waking up in the morning, recruits will go hygiene, get dressed for the events of the day and clean the squad bays. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 7762415
    VIRIN: 230426-M-CT495-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Boot Camp
    Parris Island
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Oscar Company
    MCRDPI

