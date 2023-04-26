Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, wake up and prepare for the day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26th, 2023. After waking up in the morning, recruits will go hygiene, get dressed for the events of the day and clean the squad bays. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 7762415 VIRIN: 230426-M-CT495-1042 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.5 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oscar Company Morning Lights [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.