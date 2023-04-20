Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Noble Jump 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Exercise Noble Jump 2023

    ITALY

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    The washers and dryers at Camp Nuraghe Maledetta are set up and ready to wash the uniforms of VJTF soldiers participating in Exercise Noble Jump23 in Sardinia. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:25
    Photo ID: 7762076
    VIRIN: 230426-M-VB498-022
    Resolution: 5348x3565
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Noble Jump 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Noble Jump 2023
    Exercise Noble Jump 2023

    TAGS

    #NATO
    #NobleJump23
    #VJTF2023
    #NRF (L) Bde 22-24

