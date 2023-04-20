Makin Island MWR Powerlifting Competition

Cpl. Ricardo Laynes, an aviation maintenance data specialist, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in a weight lifting competition hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) aboard amphibious assault ship Makin Island (LHD 8), April 7, 2023 in the Sea of Japan. MWR provides the opportunity for Sailors and Marines to engage in high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, ship morale and improved quality of life. The Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

