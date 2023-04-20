Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German Federal University police cadets [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German Federal University police cadets

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Martin Heinen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Seventeen police cadets from Germany’s Federal University of Public Administration in Brühl visited Clay Kaserne on April 19, to receive briefings and watch equipment demonstrations showcasing the military police and firefighting capability of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden first responders.

    The visit gave the university students the opportunity to experience how other nations or military law enforcement and emergency personnel respond to crisis situations. Equipment demonstrations by U.S. military police and fire fighting personnel showcased some of the apparatus that can be brought to bear in response to a crisis.

    The future polizei officers were eager to learn how U.S. Army military police and emergency personnel collaborate with their German federal police and state police partner to ensure the security and safety of local communities.

    “These sorts of exchanges, with our partner first responders, are important to building trust and respect between host nation and US military emergency personnel,” said USAG Wiesbaden Chief of Police Capt. Richard Savage. (Photos courtesy of Martin Heinen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 06:48
    Photo ID: 7761800
    VIRIN: 230419-O-GO156-775
    Resolution: 2879x2668
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosts German Federal University police cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

