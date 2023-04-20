230424-N-VI040-1220 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 24, 2023) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces conducts a preflight inspection an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Warlords" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prior to his flight departing from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during his visit to the installation April 24, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, HSM-51, and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.1682 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 01:01 Photo ID: 7761478 VIRIN: 230424-N-VI040-1220 Resolution: 5779x3853 Size: 8.46 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.