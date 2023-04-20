Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 9 of 9]

    Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell Visits NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.1682

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230424-N-VI040-1220 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 24, 2023) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces conducts a preflight inspection an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Warlords" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prior to his flight departing from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during his visit to the installation April 24, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, HSM-51, and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    This work, Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Sea Hawk
    USN
    MH-60R
    CNAF
    FlyNavy

