    Navy Announces Commitment of $6 Million to Kalaeloa Community Revitalization [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Announces Commitment of $6 Million to Kalaeloa Community Revitalization

    BARBER'S POINT, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    BARBER'S POINT, Hawaii - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger, working with Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Community Development Authority, Hawaii Congressional delegations, local elected officials, and other community partners, announces the commitment of $6 million of funding to modernize the electrical grid supplying the Kalaeloa community, Apr. 25, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 20:59
    VIRIN: 230425-N-OT701-1016
    Location: BARBER'S POINT, HI, US
    Hawaii
    Restoration
    EI&E
    Meredith Berger
    Kanekahili Heiau

