United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton joined the nation in observing Earth Day on April 21, 2023, with the official observance day marked on April 22. The Garrison community contributed to the cause by holding an Earth Day Fair, celebrating the day with games, informational tables, and activities, held on the Engeldrum Bluff in the afternoon for the entire Garrison community.



Earth Day events across the Army highlighted how the Army has invested in our planet through Army environmental programs. These events highlight the Army's proactive measures and collaboration with partners to adapt operations and steward Army lands. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 21:09 Photo ID: 7761363 VIRIN: 230421-A-LO645-009 Resolution: 4928x3325 Size: 3.06 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hamilton observes Earth Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.