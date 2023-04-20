Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton observes Earth Day 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort Hamilton observes Earth Day 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton joined the nation in observing Earth Day on April 21, 2023, with the official observance day marked on April 22. The Garrison community contributed to the cause by holding an Earth Day Fair, celebrating the day with games, informational tables, and activities, held on the Engeldrum Bluff in the afternoon for the entire Garrison community.

    Earth Day events across the Army highlighted how the Army has invested in our planet through Army environmental programs. These events highlight the Army's proactive measures and collaboration with partners to adapt operations and steward Army lands. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

