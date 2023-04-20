Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

On April 24, 2023, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff hosted a cake-cutting ceremony to help kick-off the start of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week!



This year's theme is "Saved By The Lab." The cake, decorated with some familiar 90s gear, was cut by the youngest and oldest lab staff: HN Huyen Ha (Medical Laboratory Technologist Student) and Mr. Jae Lee (Lead Clinical Laboratory Scientist), respectively.



Every April, Medical Laboratory Professionals week is celebrated nationally to recognize the professionals who work in the field. Lab professionals can be found in a variety of settings: collecting, analyzing, and interpreting specimens and providing to the patients and health care providers.

Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023