Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk fitness centers get upgrade with new equipment [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Polk fitness centers get upgrade with new equipment

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Patrons work out on the upgraded fitness equipment at Cantrell Fitness Center April 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 14:27
    Photo ID: 7760640
    VIRIN: 230424-A-WU691-121
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk fitness centers get upgrade with new equipment [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Polk fitness centers get upgrade with new equipment
    Fort Polk fitness centers get upgrade with new equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Polk fitness centers get upgrade with new equipment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    new equipment
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Cantrell Gym

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT