MANZANILLO, MEXICO (March 28, 2023) - Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) participates in a passing exercise (PASSEX) during the North American Maritime Security Initiative (NAMSI) Pacific Exercise 2023. PACEX 2023 is a full-scale exercise off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico, with participation from the United States Navy, United States Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, and Mexican Navy (SEMAR). The exercise engaged Mexican, Canadian, and U.S. surface and aerial assets in a Maritime Law Enforcement-based exercise with a built-in search and rescue nexus. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Upshaw).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 7760446 VIRIN: 230328-G-WL656-4169 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 3.6 MB Location: MX Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Savannah participates in NAMSI PASSEX [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.