    USS Savannah participates in NAMSI PASSEX [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Savannah participates in NAMSI PASSEX

    MEXICO

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    MANZANILLO, MEXICO (March 28, 2023) - Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) participates in a passing exercise (PASSEX) during the North American Maritime Security Initiative (NAMSI) Pacific Exercise 2023. PACEX 2023 is a full-scale exercise off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico, with participation from the United States Navy, United States Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, and Mexican Navy (SEMAR). The exercise engaged Mexican, Canadian, and U.S. surface and aerial assets in a Maritime Law Enforcement-based exercise with a built-in search and rescue nexus. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Upshaw).

