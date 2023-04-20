USAID Supporting over 280 Artisans and Culture-Bearers in Creating Tourism Experiences in Tunisia.

USAID through its Visit Tunisia Activity implemented workshops in Gabes, Kairouan, Tozeur and Tabarka with over 280 tradition bearers – artisans, cooks, musicians, and others who keep Tunisia’s cultural practices alive from one generation to the next — to create touristic experiences around artisan craft, foodways, fishing and agriculture, music and dance, and storytelling. 30 key experiences will be selected among the participants for intensive market readiness and grant support.

