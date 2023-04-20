Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready EAGLE Exercise at Spangdahlem AB [Image 5 of 6]

    Ready EAGLE Exercise at Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 52nd Medical Group treats a simulated burn victim as a part of the Ready EAGLE disaster response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, April 19, 2023. During the exercise, emergency personnel practiced on-scene incident response before transporting patients for further treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 09:51
    Photo ID: 7760022
    VIRIN: 230419-F-HO957-1282
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready EAGLE Exercise at Spangdahlem AB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Readiness
    52nd Medical Group
    Ready EAGLE
    REDEX

