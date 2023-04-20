Ready EAGLE Exercise at Spangdahlem AB

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 52nd Medical Group treats a simulated burn victim as a part of the Ready EAGLE disaster response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, April 19, 2023. During the exercise, emergency personnel practiced on-scene incident response before transporting patients for further treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

