    USFWS plants 15,000-plus rainbow trout at Fort McCoy for 2023 fishing season [Image 51 of 60]

    USFWS plants 15,000-plus rainbow trout at Fort McCoy for 2023 fishing season

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 24, 2023, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 24-25, 2020, at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 7759436
    VIRIN: 230424-A-OK556-830
    Resolution: 4817x3211
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFWS plants 15,000-plus rainbow trout at Fort McCoy for 2023 fishing season [Image 60 of 60], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFWS plants 15,000-plus rainbow trout at Fort McCoy for 2023 fishing season

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
    Fort McCoy
    Trout Stocking
    Genoa National Fish Hatchery

