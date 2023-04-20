Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force day at the Alamo [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S. Air Force day at the Alamo

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from John Paul Stevens High School perform during U.S. Air Force day at the Alamo, San Antonio, Texas, April 24, 2023. Military members from the area gathered at the Alamo as part of the 2023 Fiesta, which is a 10-day celebration featuring more than 100 events that feature music, food, sports, pageantry, military and patriotic observances, exhibits and parades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7758543
    VIRIN: 230424-F-FV908-0545
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force day at the Alamo [Image 12 of 12], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

