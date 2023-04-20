Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Barge for USS Kearsarge Sailors

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 21, 2023) - Rear Adm. Bill Greene, fleet maintenance officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, center, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Navy's newest berthing barge (APL 70) presented to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), April 21, 2023, at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair. The barge is part of the Navy's continued commitment to improve quality of services for Sailors and will provide work and living facilities for crews of ships undergoing extensive maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Barge for USS Kearsarge Sailors, by PO2 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy leaders unveil new barge; improve quality of services for Kearsarge Sailors

