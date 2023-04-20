Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Barge for USS Kearsarge Sailors

NORFOLK, Va. (April 21, 2023) - Rear Adm. Bill Greene, fleet maintenance officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, center, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Navy's newest berthing barge (APL 70) presented to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), April 21, 2023, at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair. The barge is part of the Navy's continued commitment to improve quality of services for Sailors and will provide work and living facilities for crews of ships undergoing extensive maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

