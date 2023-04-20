Navy leaders unveil new barge; improve quality of services for Kearsarge Sailors

NORFOLK, Va. –BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new barge, APL 70, highlighting the Navy’s commitment to improving quality of services for Sailors, April 21, 2023. USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sailors will be the first to use the berthing barge during a planned maintenance availability.



Rear Adm. Bill C. Greene, fleet maintenance officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, attended the event alongside Kearsarge’s Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Farricker, and the ship's crew.



The barge opening ceremony aligns with the Navy's continued initiatives aiming to improve quality of life and work for Sailors. Admiral Greene spoke about how the new barge will benefit the Sailors aboard Kearsarge.



"The opening of APL 70 represents a significant occasion for Kearsarge Sailors and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard," said Greene. "This new barge will provide Sailors with better living accommodations during planned maintenance availabilities and aligns with our Get Real, Get Better initiative. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our Sailors and are proud to deliver this new, state-of-the-art barge to the Kearsarge crew."



APL 70 is replacing one of 27 legacy berthing barges that are reaching the end of their service lives. The barge has berthing for up to 609 personnel and food service and dining facilities for 1,130 personnel. In addition, the barge will house a medical facility, offices, classrooms, laundry services, a fitness center, and more.



Chief Logistics Specialist Errmon McClarin, the command climate specialist onboard the Kearsarge, expressed his appreciation for the new barge.



"I can already see the excitement from the crew when we realized that we will be on a brand new barge," said McClarin. "This is a great change compared to the rugged environment we experience on the ship. As the command climate specialist, I can tell the climate is shifting in a positive direction."



The barge opening ceremony marks a significant moment for the Kearsarge crew, who recently completed a seven-month deployment in the Baltic and returned in October 2022. The new barge is part of the Navy's commitment to improving the quality of life for Sailors and will provide work and living facilities for crews of ships undergoing extensive maintenance.

