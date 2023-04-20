Flossenbürg, GERMANY— U.S. Army Col. Stephen Marr, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, attends the commemoration ceremony for the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp at Flossenbürg, Germany on April 23, 2023. Soldiers attend this event annually to pay respects to the lives that were lost at this concentration camp. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7757885 VIRIN: 230424-A-JW284-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.23 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.