Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp [Image 1 of 2]

    78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp

    GERMANY

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta 

    56th Artillery Command

    Flossenbürg, GERMANY— U.S. Army Col. Stephen Marr, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, attends the commemoration ceremony for the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp at Flossenbürg, Germany on April 23, 2023. Soldiers attend this event annually to pay respects to the lives that were lost at this concentration camp. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7757885
    VIRIN: 230424-A-JW284-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp
    78th anniversary of the liberation of Flossenbürg concentration camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT