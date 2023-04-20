Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-3 Participates in Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise with CALFIRE Counterparts [Image 2 of 2]

    HSC-3 Participates in Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise with CALFIRE Counterparts

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    230419-N-EV253-1151 CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (April 19, 2023) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, uses a Bambi Bucket to collect water from Pulgas Lake during the Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise at Camp Pendleton. The exercise, which is named in remembrance of wildland firefighter Cory Iverson, is held annually in conjunction with CALFIRE to increase emergency preparedness and cohesion between civilian and military firefighting agencies during California’s fire season. In addition to their CALFIRE counterparts, the “Island Foxes” of HSC-3’s Fleet Support Detachment (FSD) participated in the evolution alongside the “Wildcards” of HSC-23. HSC-3 FSD is the Aerial Firefighting (AFF) program manager for HSC Wing, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7757717
    VIRIN: 230419-N-EV253-1151
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-3 Participates in Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise with CALFIRE Counterparts [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-3 Participates in Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise with CALFIRE Counterparts
    HSC-3 Participates in Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise with CALFIRE Counterparts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bambi Bucket
    Wildland Fire
    CALFIRE
    Cory Iverson
    HSC-3 Island Foxes
    Southern California Offshore Range (SCORE)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT