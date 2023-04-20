HSC-3 Participates in Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise with CALFIRE Counterparts

230419-N-EV253-1199 CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (April 19, 2023) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, uses a Bambi Bucket to collect water from Pulgas Lake during the Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise at Camp Pendleton. The exercise, which is named in remembrance of wildland firefighter Cory Iverson, is held annually in conjunction with CALFIRE to increase emergency preparedness and cohesion between civilian and military firefighting agencies during California’s fire season. In addition to their CALFIRE counterparts, HSC-23 participated in the evolution alongside the “Island Foxes” of HSC-3’s Fleet Support Detachment (FSD). HSC-3 FSD is the Aerial Firefighting (AFF) program manager for HSC Wing, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

