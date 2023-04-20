To celebrate the birthday of Sir Isaac Newton, the museum chose objects from its five collections to represent the seven visible hues of the color spectrum identified by Newton
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7757408
|VIRIN:
|191216-D-TY520-0003
|Resolution:
|2100x419
|Size:
|176.81 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROYGBIV Display [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT