To celebrate the birthday of Sir Isaac Newton, the museum chose objects from its five collections to represent the seven visible hues of the color spectrum identified by Newton

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2019 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 7757408 VIRIN: 191216-D-TY520-0003 Resolution: 2100x419 Size: 176.81 KB Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROYGBIV Display [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.