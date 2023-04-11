Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 11 of 11]

    2023 Beaufort Airshow

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Cpl. Lauren Salmon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Gary Rower, PT-17 Stearman pilot, performs during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 23, 2023. Thousands of spectators traveled to the Beaufort area to watch the air show and experience local food, culture and to see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Salmon)

    Date Posted: 04.23.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Lauren Salmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

