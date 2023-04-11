A R44 Raven II with Hilton Head Helicopter Tours flies over Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at MCAS Beaufort, April 22, 2023. Thousands of spectators traveled to the Beaufort area to watch the air show and experience local food, culture and to watch aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cheyeanne Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7756365
|VIRIN:
|230423-M-UG096-0067
|Resolution:
|4470x2980
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Cheyeanne Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
