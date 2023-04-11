A R44 Raven II with Hilton Head Helicopter Tours flies over Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at MCAS Beaufort, April 22, 2023. Thousands of spectators traveled to the Beaufort area to watch the air show and experience local food, culture and to watch aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cheyeanne Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 17:35 Photo ID: 7756365 VIRIN: 230423-M-UG096-0067 Resolution: 4470x2980 Size: 1.43 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Cheyeanne Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.