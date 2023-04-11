Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 21 of 21]

    2023 Beaufort Airshow

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cheyeanne Campbell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    A R44 Raven II with Hilton Head Helicopter Tours flies over Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at MCAS Beaufort, April 22, 2023. Thousands of spectators traveled to the Beaufort area to watch the air show and experience local food, culture and to watch aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cheyeanne Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7756365
    VIRIN: 230423-M-UG096-0067
    Resolution: 4470x2980
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Cheyeanne Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-18
    f-35
    blue angels
    airplanes
    mcas beaufort
    beaufort airshow

