Task Force 51/5 Conducts Joint Training with U.S. Army Crisis Response Task Force off Northern Arabian Gulf

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Spartan, U.S. Army Central Command’s Crisis Response Task Force (CRTF) and Marines and Sailors assigned to Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct marksmanship training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), April 20. Joint training between Task Force 51/5 and Task Force Spartan creates flexibility for crisis response in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operations. TF 51/5 is a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters that responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington)

