    Task Force 51/5 Conducts Joint Training with U.S. Army Crisis Response Task Force off Northern Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force 51/5 Conducts Joint Training with U.S. Army Crisis Response Task Force off Northern Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.20.2023

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Spartan, U.S. Army Central Command’s Crisis Response Task Force (CRTF) and Marines and Sailors assigned to Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct marksmanship training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), April 20. Joint training between Task Force 51/5 and Task Force Spartan creates flexibility for crisis response in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operations. TF 51/5 is a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters that responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 02:00
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
