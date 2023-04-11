Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman [Image 4 of 4]

    Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman

    BOARDMAN, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The new Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility in Boardman, Oregon, March 24, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 13:48
    Photo ID: 7755233
    VIRIN: 220324-Z-ZJ128-1028
    Resolution: 5981x3979
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BOARDMAN, OR, US 
    TAGS

    Drones
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Navy
    Army National Guard
    Boardman Range

