The versatile B-52 sorties as part of the forward edge

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, April 20, 2023. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
04.19.2023
04.21.2023
7754588
230419-F-NI018-1027
4232x2380
6.49 MB
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
1
1
