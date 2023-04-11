Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The versatile B-52 sorties as part of the forward edge

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, April 20, 2023. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:43
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PACAF
    Guam
    B-52
    Louisiana
    munitions
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Anderson Air Force Base
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    INDOPACIFIC
    Team Barksdale
    96th AMU
    2nd Maintenance Group
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    2nd MXG
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

