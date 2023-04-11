A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, April 20, 2023. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:43 Photo ID: 7754588 VIRIN: 230419-F-NI018-1027 Resolution: 4232x2380 Size: 6.49 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The versatile B-52 sorties as part of the forward edge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.