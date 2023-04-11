Commemorating the recently signed Intergovernmental Support Agreement for environmental services between U.S. Army Garrison Alaska and the University of Alaska Fairbanks, participants in the discussions gather for a group photo. From left are University of Alaska Fairbanks Director of Office of Intellectual Property & Commercialization Mark Billingsley, UAF Director of Military and Veteran Services Tom Hough, UAF Vice Chancellor of Research Dr. Nettie La Belle-Hamer, Nanook, USAG Alaska Fort Wainwright Commander Col. Nate Surrey, USAG Alaska Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben Murillo, Fort Wainwright’s Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Chief Bob Larimore, and Fort Wainwright’s Environmental Division Planning Branch Chief Matthew Sprau. (U.S. Army photo)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 This work, Leaders formalize agreement between UAF, Fort Wainwright, by Grant Sattler