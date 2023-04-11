Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Marine Museum

    Parris Island Marine Museum

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Imagery from throughout Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island's history sit on display in the Parris Island Marine Museum, located on historic Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 21, 2023. The museum showcases artificats, displays, and numerous exhibits covering the history of the Depot, the Marine Corps, and Low Country area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 16:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Marine Museum [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    MCRD
    History
    Displays
    ERR
    MCRDPI

