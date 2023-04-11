SECDEF Hosts the 11th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III thanks Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov at the conclusion of the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. They were join ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and continue our close coordination on providing the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to protect themselves against Russia's continued aggression. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Posted: 04.21.2023
Location: RHINELAND-PALATINATE, DE