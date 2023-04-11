Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts the 11th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 13 of 13]

    SECDEF Hosts the 11th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RHINELAND-PALATINATE, GERMANY

    10.03.1623

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III thanks Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov at the conclusion of the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. They were join ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and continue our close coordination on providing the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to protect themselves against Russia's continued aggression. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 10.03.1623
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7753247
    VIRIN: 230421-D-TT977-0234
    Resolution: 4093x2725
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: RHINELAND-PALATINATE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 11th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 13 of 13], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Austin
    Ukraine
    secdefaustin
    Reznikov
    UDCG

