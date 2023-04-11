The 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band, from Cherry Point, N.C., provides music during the celebration of AACPS students who have volunteered to serve in the U.S. military upon graduation, April 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Herron, FGGM Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 7753244 VIRIN: 230419-A-QE830-449 Resolution: 3004x2114 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Our Community Salutes of Anne Arundel Honor Class of 2023 Enlistees [Image 3 of 3], by Shaun Herron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.