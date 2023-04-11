A Night of Arrivals staff member motivates new recruits as they line up inside the Golden 13 recruit in-processing center at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 7753232 VIRIN: 230420-N-GW654-1374 Resolution: 7567x4729 Size: 4.35 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Recruits Arrive at Recruit Training Command [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.