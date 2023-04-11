Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship [Image 3 of 3]

    Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Craig Evans, assistant chief of staff, G2, U.S. Army Japan, gives remarks during the National Prayer Breakfast held April 17 at the Camp Zama Community Club on Camp Zama, Japan. The event drew more than 100 people for a morning of food, fellowship and prayer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 03:20
    Photo ID: 7752812
    VIRIN: 230417-A-PR478-452
    Resolution: 5568x4000
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship [Image 3 of 3], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship
    Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship
    Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prayer breakfast brings Camp Zama community together for food, fellowship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    National Prayer Breakfast
    National Day of Prayer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT