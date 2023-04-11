Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRV150 DIRT Days Demonstration [Image 4 of 4]

    TRV150 DIRT Days Demonstration

    FOLA, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Spc. John Lusher, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, secures a packaged load onto the Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 (TRV) as part of the Driving Innovation in Realistic Training (DIRT) Days exercise, April 20, 2023, at Fola, W. Va. DIRT Days focuses on unit training objectives and implementing technology from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Pathfinder and Accelerating Force programs.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRV150 DIRT Days Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Drones
    19th SFG
    DEVCOM
    DIRT Days

