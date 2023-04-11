TRV150 DIRT Days Demonstration

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. John Lusher, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, secures a packaged load onto the Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 (TRV) as part of the Driving Innovation in Realistic Training (DIRT) Days exercise, April 20, 2023, at Fola, W. Va. DIRT Days focuses on unit training objectives and implementing technology from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Pathfinder and Accelerating Force programs.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

