Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony

    GERMANY

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment conduct airborne operations during the drop zone dedication ceremony in honor of Cpl. Emmanuel Hernandez in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2023. 4-319th AFAR conducted the ceremony along with others honoring the memory, legacy and sacrifices of fallen “King of the Herd” paratroopers 1st Lt. Derek Hines, 1st Lt. Steven Prasnicki, Cpl. Emmanuel Hernandez, and Spc. Justin Hebert during King Gold Star Week. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7750595
    VIRIN: 240420-A-DT978-0001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.86 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony
    Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony
    Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony
    Drop Zone Dedication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT