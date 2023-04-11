Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO advisory council meeting held on Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    USO advisory council meeting held on Guam

    TUMON BAY, GUAM

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Bopp, commanding officer for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, delivers a speech during the United Service Organizations (USO) advisory council meeting held at the Tumon Bay USO in Guam on April 20, 2023. The USO advisory council is comprised of community members and local businesses who provide leadership, guidance, and resources to ensure USO Guam has the resources to provide comfort, connectivity, and care for more than 150,000 service members and their families who visit the facilities on the island each year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

