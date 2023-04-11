Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Zerhusen, a military police officer representing the Kentucky Army National Guard, evaluates a casualty at a Military Operations on Urban Terrain site at 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 20:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition

