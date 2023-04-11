Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opportunities for students of Hawaii

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii educators explored new opportunities for their students to work with the military in the tech industry during a tour of the Pacific Enterprise Defense (PED) center, April 6, 2023. The visit's primary aim was to strengthen ties between the military and the local community by highlighting the benefits of having talented local civilians trained in highly sought-after technology skill sets working alongside service members on Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Smith)

