    Lancer Soldiers train up for E3B [Image 11 of 15]

    Lancer Soldiers train up for E3B

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Soldiers from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, practice tasks for the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge, April 17, 2023, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea. These badges are highly competitive, with pass rates often at or below 20% of their group size. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh)

