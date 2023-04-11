U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft, assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, perform Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling (HAAR) in support of Southern Strike 2023 over the Gulf of Mexico near Gulfport, Mississippi, April 18, 2023. Southern Strike promotes interoperability between special forces, conventional ground forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

