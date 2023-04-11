Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Strike 2023

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft, assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, perform Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling (HAAR) in support of Southern Strike 2023 over the Gulf of Mexico near Gulfport, Mississippi, April 18, 2023. Southern Strike promotes interoperability between special forces, conventional ground forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 16:34
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Strike 2023, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    TeamGulfport
    JointFighter
    SouthernStrike2023
    SSTK2023
    MississippiNationalGuard

