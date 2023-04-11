Truax Field - 1st to eliminate facility-based foam

The water deluge fire protection system installed in an aircraft hangar of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing as seen on Apr. 13, 2023 at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. In March 2023, the 115th Fighter Wing became the first U.S. Air Force base worldwide to terminate all use of foam-based fire suppression systems in its facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Isabella Jansen)

Date Taken: 04.13.2023
Location: MADISON, WI, US