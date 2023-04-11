Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truax Field - 1st to eliminate facility-based foam [Image 4 of 4]

    Truax Field - 1st to eliminate facility-based foam

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Isabella Jansen 

    115th Fighter Wing

    The water deluge fire protection system installed in an aircraft hangar of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing as seen on Apr. 13, 2023 at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. In March 2023, the 115th Fighter Wing became the first U.S. Air Force base worldwide to terminate all use of foam-based fire suppression systems in its facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Isabella Jansen)

    This work, Truax Field - 1st to eliminate facility-based foam [Image 4 of 4], by Isabella Jansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    115th Fighter Wing
    fire protection
    PFAS

