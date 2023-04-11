FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and Philippine Army (PA) gather for the infamous Jungle 5k as part of the Jungle Operation Training Course on 21 March 2023 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. The event is a 3-mile run on rugged terrain with the Fighting Load Carrier (FLC) and the individual soldiers' assigned weapon.

