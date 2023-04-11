On April 4th and 5th, 2023, leaders and teammates from across the Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division visited Chattanooga, TN to attend the Senior Leaders Conference, and visit the Chickamauga Lock project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7747086 VIRIN: 230418-A-CH700-124 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRD Senior Leaders Conference 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.