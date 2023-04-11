U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, operates with Caterpillar D6T Dozer to fill in a gradient that may pose hazards during Engineers Combine Road Building at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Apr. 18, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:07 Photo ID: 7747076 VIRIN: 230418-A-JM436-0343 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.99 MB Location: POSTOJNA, SI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineers Combine Road Building [Image 14 of 14], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.