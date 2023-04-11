Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Daryl Caudle Visits Naval Special Warfare [Image 2 of 2]

    Adm. Daryl Caudle Visits Naval Special Warfare

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Kotara 

    Naval Special Warfare Group EIGHT

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Apr. 7, 2023) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), visits an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) unit to discuss Fleet integration with maritime special operations. NSW is the Nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict, and USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces to numbered fleets and combatant commander around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Kotara)

