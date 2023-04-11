Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB [Image 3 of 7]

    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing


    Chief Master Sergeant Sonia T. Lee, Command Chief for 15th Air Force, visited Homestead Air Reserve Base on April 13, 2023. Her visit was to meet with Airmen from the 367th Fighter Squadron and the 482d Fighter Wing leadership to stay fully informed about the needs of her Airmen so that they can always remain mission ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 08:19
    Photo ID: 7745769
    VIRIN: 230413-F-GL802-0287
    Resolution: 5653x3761
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB
    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB
    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB
    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB
    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB
    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB
    15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT