15th Air Force Command Chief visits HARB



Chief Master Sergeant Sonia T. Lee, Command Chief for 15th Air Force, visited Homestead Air Reserve Base on April 13, 2023. Her visit was to meet with Airmen from the 367th Fighter Squadron and the 482d Fighter Wing leadership to stay fully informed about the needs of her Airmen so that they can always remain mission ready.

