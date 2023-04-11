Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gas & Go

    Gas & Go

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base takes off after a quick refueling. The Pratt & Whitney F100 engines on this fighter are repaired and overhauled at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex here at Tinker. Always great to see the fruits of our labor in action.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:14
    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    F-35A Lightning II
    AirForceNewswire
    Air Materiel Command

