An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base takes off after a quick refueling. The Pratt & Whitney F100 engines on this fighter are repaired and overhauled at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex here at Tinker. Always great to see the fruits of our labor in action.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7744402
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-QW604-005
|Resolution:
|3930x2211
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gas & Go, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT