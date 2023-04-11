Four F-35A Lightning IIs from Hill Air Force Base arrived at Tinker Friday, April 14 for fuel. If you didn't see them, you surely heard the F135 engines rumbling the airfield upon departure. The men and women of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex' Heavy Maintenance Center have done incredible work keeping these engines moving ahead of schedule ensuring the F35's are mission ready. The incredible work earned the 544th Propulsion Maintenance Squadron the Robert T. Mason Award, a Department of Defense award for Depot-level maintenance. Team Tinker Honorary Commanders were on the installation getting a tour and also got to witness American Airpower in action!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 7744385 VIRIN: 230414-F-QW604-027 Resolution: 4217x2372 Size: 8.62 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four F-35A Lightning II's stopped at Tinker Air Force Base for fuel, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.